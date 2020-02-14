Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to tackle youth unemployment lacked critical focus because it fails to speak to the high rate at which pupils drop out of school, the Zero Dropout Campaign said on Friday.
Reacting to Ramaphosa's state of the nation address, the director of the campaign, Merle Mansfield, termed the dropout rate a "hidden crisis".
“The fact of the matter is that 44 percent of unemployed young people have not completed Grade 12 — adding to their struggle of finding a decent job,” Mansfield said.
She said Ramaphosa hailed the matric pass rate of 81.3 percent in his speech as a sign that the country was making strides in expanding the education system's reach to rural areas, but it was questionable whether the pass rate could be read as an accurate indicator of education success.
“The 2019 matric pass rate only tells us about the percentage of learners who wrote their final exams but it does not consider how many dropped out along the way due to a range of school-related and socio-economic factors,” Mansfield said.