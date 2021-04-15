Duarte sets the record straight: Magashule was not a part of top six discussions

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the top six have held no discussions with the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule nor did he consult them on the letter he issued to the party’s nine provincial secretaries. Duarte was responding to IOL’s questions on whether the letter sent by Magashule formed part of the resolutions that emerged from the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting late last month, as it appeared to contradict some of the resolutions reached there. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said said actions taken by the NEC were not meant to divide the organisation in any manner. “If we do that, we would be liquidating ourselves. Once there is a feeling that decisions of the NEC are targeted at individuals, for example, the issue of step-aside, this is not a resolution of the secretary-general of the ANC, it is a resolution taken by conference. How we implement the decisions, we ought to make sure that we take everyone on board,” said Mabe. Addressing Thursday’s deadline for ANC provincial secretaries to submit names of implicated members, Mabe said the list would be discussed at the next NEC meeting.

“That is the work that the office of the general-secretary is dealing with. I am sure we will only know when we go to our next meeting to get reports, including on the work they have been undertaking. You would know that the secretary-general himself had already informed the NEC as well as the national working committee of the number of engagements he would be having with senior leaders of the ANC to seek their counsel,” Mabe said.

Mabe said Magashule would be in Nkandla on Thursday to meet former president Jacob Zuma.

Earlier in the week, he met with former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa.

He is also expected to meet with former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

Mabe said Magashule informed the organisation that he wanted to embark on this kind of a process.

POLITICAL BUREAU