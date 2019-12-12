Johannesburg - Former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni has lost her bid to remove the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) from her delinquency case.
The application by Myeni was dismissed on Thursday. She had argued that Outa had no lawful jurisdiction to apply for her to be declared a delinquent director.
Outa brought the delinquency case against Myeni and argued that the damage she caused while she chaired the SAA board should warrant her being declared a delinquent director.
Myeni is accused of ramming through BNP Capital to raise capital which resulted in SAA losing R49.9 million which was paid as a cancellation fee when the deal was later canned.
The case will resume in January. The matter has not proceeded without drama. Myeni had first failed to appear in court for the matter and was chastised by Judge in the matter. She later blamed her legal representatives.
Myeni had also lost an application to have other SAA former board members added to the case.