Dudu Myeni Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni has lost her bid to expunge a plea explanation she made in June 2017 in which she admitted that the national airliner appointed BNP Capital despite it not having financial services provider licence. Judge Ronel Tolmay of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled on Monday that Myeni has failed to give a reasonable explanation for her application to expunge the plea.

Judge Tolmay said her application “cannot be granted.”

The judge also dismissed her application to have other directors of the board added to the case against her.

Reacting after the judgment, Outa head of legal Stefanie Fick said they were delighted and were now preparing themselves for the main duel in January 2020.