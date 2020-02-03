Johannesburg - Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s instruction to terminate a business deal between SAA and Emirates was done so telephonically and later through a WhatsApp message a few hours before the failed official signing of the deal in Paris, France.
This was the testimony of former SAA CEO Nico Bezuidenhout on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sitting in the Palace of Justice.
Bezuidenhout was testifying in the court application by Outa and SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) to declare Myeni a delinquent director.
Outa and SAAPA in their court papers have listed the failure of the SAA and Emirates deal as one of the key reasons that the High Court in Pretoria should rule in their favour.
Last week it was revealed that, “In January 2015, Emirates approached SAA with a proposal for an enhanced commercial relationship. Benefits included an expanded code-sharing relationship and an annual revenue guarantee of $100m (R1.4billion), which would have supported SAA in operating a profitable daily service between Johannesburg and Dubai.”