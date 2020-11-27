Dudu Myeni to be charged for revealing Mr X’s identity at Zondo commission

Cape Town – The Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of State Capture will press criminal charges against former South African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni for revealing the identity of a secret witness in her testimony.

Commission chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo began Friday's proceedings at the inquiry by saying that after considering Myeni's stated reasons for revealing the identity of the witness, he had instructed the matter be taken up urgently.

"A few weeks ago Ms Dudu Myeni gave evidence via video link in this commission and in the process disclosed the identity of a witness, whose identity I ordered should not be disclosed," Zondo said.

"Subsequently she furnished the commission with an affidavit in which she explained her conduct.

"Since then, the legal team has looked at her affidavit, I have looked at her affidavit and I have instructed the legal team to assist the secretariat and prepare the documentation necessary so that the secretary of the commission can lay a criminal complaint against Ms Meyni so that the police can act in terms of Section 5 of the Commissions Act or Regulation 9 of the commission's regulations,“ he added.