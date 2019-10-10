Durban - Former SAA boss chairperson Dudu Myeni has been given an ultimatum - retain her new legal counsel Adv Nqabayethu Buthelezi or face consequences of the trial continuing without any legal defence for her.
This was the ruling made by Judge Ronel Tolmay in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday following a series of postponements on the trial due to the non-appearance of Myeni and the withdrawal of her legal representative.
The High Court has battled since Monday this week to get Myeni’s version after it heard that two sets of law firms withdrew their legal services due to non-payment by Myeni.
During the proceedings on Thursday, Buthelezi told Judge Tolmay that he has accepted the legal brief and pledged to be present during the entire trial.
However, Adv Buthelezi wanted the Judge to grant a postponement of four months to allow him to familiarise with the contents of the case and to prepare for trial.