Johannesburg - Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, on Wednesday appeared before the state capture inquiry to raise a grievance regarding the postponement of Mcebisi Jonas's testimony. Jonas, the former deputy finance minister, brought an application to postpone his testimony and cross-examination on Tuesday as he was working abroad as President Cyril Ramaphosa's envoy.

Zondo, in granting the postponement, implored witnesses required to appear before the commission

"While one appreciates that people have lives to run... one must balance that against the challenge that would arise if the commission would in any way run on the basis that every witness must appear on a date that suits him or her."

Zuma's legal representative Advocate Piet Louw, said while they were unable to halt the granting of the postponement, they wished to raise a grievance.

"I'm only here to raise a grievance, the horse has bolted, there's nothing we can do about it. We simply want to raise the fact that our client has interest in this and this is severely prejudicial for him that the matter be postponed."

Louw cited the effort Zuma put into ensuring he was present at Wednesday's proceedings including leaving his heavily pregnant wife and travelling from abroad, only to find out on Tuesday that Jonas's testimony had been postponed.

He asked that there be "some form of convention" to compel those bringing applications affecting their testimony to cite all those involved.

While Zondo said the ruling remained in effect, it was a "pity" they were only informed of his application to postpone on Tuesday.

Jonas's testimony was postponed to November 26.

IOL