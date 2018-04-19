The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom resolved to summons the Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma (above), and former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni to testify before it. Picture: Chris Collingridge

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, on Thursday said he is willing to return to South Africa to "clear" his name after the National Prosecuting (NPA) announced its decision to prosecute him.

Earlier on, the NPA confirmed it will charge Duduzane with homicide after a 2014 car crash that left one woman dead, spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said, reversing a previous decision not to do so.

"He will be charged with culpable homicide," Mfaku said.

Duduzane was given a two-month deadline that expired at the end of March to make representations as to why he should not be prosecuted, but he failed to do so, Mfaku added.

In 2014, Duduzane's car rear-ended Jabulani Vusi Dlamini's minibus taxi on the M1 South off-ramp to Grayston Drive in Sandton, resulting in the death of Phumzile Dube while three other passengers were injured.

The NPA in August 2015 decided not to prosecute Duduzane, despite the findings of an inquest that Zuma's son was negligent in the accident.

In tweet purporting to be by Duduzane, the president's son confirmed he is aware of the decision and is willing to return to the country to "clear" his name.

I've just been informed that the NPA has decided to persue with the culpable homicide charges against me brought forward by #Afriforum, even after I've asked for extra time to prepare for my presentation. I will come to South Africa and finally clear my name. — Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) April 19, 2018

"I've just been informed that the NPA has decided to pursue with the culpable homicide charges against me brought forward by AfriForum, even after I've asked for extra time to prepare for my presentation.

"I will come to South Africa and finally clear my name."

Additional reporting by Reuters