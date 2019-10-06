Duduzane Zuma has been confirmed by the Zondo commission as its next guest. Picture: Dimpho Maja/ African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - A few days after media reports alleged that former President Jacob Zuma has been given 80 questions to answers over state capture allegations, one of his prominent sons will on Monday appear before the Zondo commission. Duduzane Zuma, one of the people whose name has been mentioned in several attempts to influence the State's decision during his father’s presidency between 2009 and 2018, has been confirmed by the commission as its next guest.

In a brief statement issued on Sunday, the commission’s spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, said Duduzane’s testimony will start at 10am in Johannesburg where the commission sits.

“The Commission will hear testimony of Mr Duduzane Zuma on Monday 07 October 2019 at 10:00. The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witnesses who will be called to appear before the Commission over the next few weeks,” Stemela said.

It was not immediately clear which issue was Duduzane expected to address as he has already dealt with allegations made by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that him and the Guptas offered him R600 million to take over as finance minister from Nhlanhla Nene and "work with them".