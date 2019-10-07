Johannesburg - Duduzane Zuma has denied being present in a meeting where former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana was offered millions by the Guptas if he signed off on a lucrative mega-city deal.
Zuma was testifying at the Zondo commission on Monday.
He said he found it surprising that in most instances he was mentioned as being present when the Guptas allegedly met with various individuals.
Dukwana had appeared at the inquiry early this year and detailed how he was fired by former Free State premier Ace Magashule. He also claimed that Magashule, who is now the secretary-general of the ANC, introduced him to the Guptas in 2012.
He told the inquiry how he was lured to Joburg by Magashule under the pretense that they were on a fundraising expedition. Instead, the two drove to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.