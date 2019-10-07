Duduzane Zuma denies he was present at Dukwana's meeting with Guptas









Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma testifies at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA). Johannesburg - Duduzane Zuma has denied being present in a meeting where former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana was offered millions by the Guptas if he signed off on a lucrative mega-city deal. Zuma was testifying at the Zondo commission on Monday. He said he found it surprising that in most instances he was mentioned as being present when the Guptas allegedly met with various individuals. Dukwana had appeared at the inquiry early this year and detailed how he was fired by former Free State premier Ace Magashule. He also claimed that Magashule, who is now the secretary-general of the ANC, introduced him to the Guptas in 2012. He told the inquiry how he was lured to Joburg by Magashule under the pretense that they were on a fundraising expedition. Instead, the two drove to the Gupta compound in Saxonwold.

He said at the meeting present were Rajesh Gupta and Duduzane Zuma. He said Gupta offered him R2 million if he signed the deal and a further R2 million a month thereafter.

Dukwana said Zuma did not say anything during the meeting along with Magashule.

The letter Gupta wanted Magashule to sign was to appoint Mulani investment, a Gupta-linked company, as a middleman in a city development project that the Free State Government was planning to build.

Dukwana said an Indian man entered the room with a bag carrying money which he was shown as the bag he would immediately receive if he agreed to sign the letter.

The former MEC said Gupta also remarked that both Zuma and Magashule also received R1 million a month because of their partnership with him in a mining project.

When presented with Dukwana’s testimony, Zuma denied that he had been present at the meeting and denied that he ever met Dukwana.

He also denied ever receiving R1 million from a mining project.

“I do not agree with each and every part of this statement. I do not agree that this meeting took place,” Zuma said.

“It is even more interesting that I am always placed in the middle of these meetings,” he said.

The inquiry continues.

Political Bureau