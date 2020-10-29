Duduzane Zuma in tell-all interview: I’m not here to get into petty squabbles

Durban – Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, says leaving South Africa to live in Dubai was not his choice but he'd been forced to head to the Middle Eastern country after South African banks froze his bank accounts. Zuma revealed this in a tell-all interview on Newzroom Afrika where he also said he was thankful to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and others who fingered him as one of those behind the extensive state capture project allegedly facilitated by his father. “I actually have to thank the former deputy finance minister and others for forcing me to have gone and plied my trade elsewhere because it’s made me a better person, it’s made me a better businessman, it’s made me prove to myself that I can exist outside of the South African confines,” Zuma said. He said he did not harbour resentment towards people such as Jonas and did not have any issues with anybody. “What they do, I understand why they’re doing it. Good luck to why they’re doing it. I’m walking my path, I know where I need to get to and I’m going to do what I need to do. I’m not here to get involved in petty squabbles,” said Zuma.

On whether he would cross examine those who had made allegations of state capture against him, his father and former business partners the Gupta brothers, Zuma said he had said his part when he appeared before the commission and saw no need to cross examine anybody despite the damage they had done to his name.

“When it comes to rumour mongering, allegations, innuendos and rhetorics that exist, I’m not here to play to the gallery. I’m not here to deal with people’s issues or squabbles. I’m here to live my life, to make a difference to my family and others.

“People that may have said stuff, as you have seen, not true. I can’t spend my time and my effort cross examining people, I can only say what I know as I experienced it.”

Despite refusing to divulge the nature of his business interests in Dubai, Zuma insisted he was not living his life in Dubai off the proceeds of any criminal activity as he was not a criminal and had not stolen from anyone, while also adding there had been nothing untoward in his business dealings with the Guptas.

Political Bureau