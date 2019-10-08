Duduzane Zuma serves state with letter of demand









Duduzane Zuma appears at the State Capture Zondo Commission in Parktown on Tuesday. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Fresh from stating his side of the story before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Duduzane Zuma has served the state with a letter of demand with summons set to follow. Appearing at the commission, Zuma Jnr denied allegations that he was corrupt. Zuma Jnr, who now spends most of his time in Dubai after suffering perceived political persecution in the country, has already served court papers to the state for two malicious prosecution. According to his attorney, Rudi Krause, an experienced litigator specialising in criminal law, general litigation and asset forfeiture at BDK Attorneys in Johannesburg, Zuma has already served a letter of demand to the state and the next step would be determining the amount they want as compensation from the state. The two letters pertain to his arrest in July last year when he landed at OR Tambo International Airport to bury his late brother, Vusi Zuma. At that time he was arrested for alleged corruption after former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, claimed that he and the Guptas offered him a bribe of R600 million for the finance minister job at Treasury. His arrest sparked an uproar when he was dragged to court in iron chains to his hands and feet.

Unable to prosecute Zuma Jnr, in January this year the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) provisionally withdrew the charges saying it wanted Jonas to first appear before the Zondo commission.

And in the second case, Zuma Jnr was tried for culpable homicide for a February 2014 car accident where Zimbabwean national Phumzile Dube died.

However, in July this year, the Randburg Magistrates Court acquitted him, with Magistrate Tebogo Thupaatlase saying one of the witnesses of the state was unreliable and saying the state failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Speaking to Independent Media on Tuesday, Krause said: “We have already served a letter of demand and we will issue summons in due course,” Kause said.

He added that the next step would be to determine the damages payable to Zuma Jnr. He said that would happen in the next 2-3 days.

Speaking at the commission, Zuma Jnr said he would be taking legal action against the state.

He said he felt aggrieved by the ordeal, telling Zondo he would "most definitely" take legal action for his wrongful arrest.

"The reason for that is, as you found out on the charge sheet there has not been a complaint, so in my limited knowledge of how things work it is as if there's no complaint, there's no charge. So, someone has to explain exactly what's going on," he said.





