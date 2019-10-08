Johannesburg - Fresh from stating his side of the story before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Duduzane Zuma has served the state with a letter of demand with summons set to follow.
Appearing at the commission, Zuma Jnr denied allegations that he was corrupt. Zuma Jnr, who now spends most of his time in Dubai after suffering perceived political persecution in the country, has already served court papers to the state for two malicious prosecution.
According to his attorney, Rudi Krause, an experienced litigator specialising in criminal law, general litigation and asset forfeiture at BDK Attorneys in Johannesburg, Zuma has already served a letter of demand to the state and the next step would be determining the amount they want as compensation from the state.
The two letters pertain to his arrest in July last year when he landed at OR Tambo International Airport to bury his late brother, Vusi Zuma. At that time he was arrested for alleged corruption after former deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas, claimed that he and the Guptas offered him a bribe of R600 million for the finance minister job at Treasury.
His arrest sparked an uproar when he was dragged to court in iron chains to his hands and feet.