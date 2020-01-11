Duduzane Zuma trends on Twitter - and this time he's the 'hero'











Duduzane Zuma has South Africans talking again - but this time it appears to be all good though - after his appearances at the ANC's 10th birthday celebrations in Kimberley. Former president Jacob Zuma's son turned heads and flipped a lot of won's hearts when he arrived at the ruling party's gala dinner of Friday night dressed in a black evening suit and flanked by private security.

Duduzane has made headlines over the past few years for all the wrong reasons.





In July last year he was found not guilty of culpable homicide for the death of Phumzile Dube in 2014. Dube was killed when the car Zuma was driving crashed into a minibus taxi in which she was a passenger.





Zuma junior has previously been roundly criticised for his friendship with the Gupta family, close associates of his father, who are blamed for siphoning billions from state coffers through a series of dodgy deals ad contracts.





On Saturday, however, Duduzane was temporarily the sweetheart of many on Twitter:

Girl in Red texting: "James I can't do this anymore, my life is passing me by every moment I'm with you."😂😂😂😂😂#DuduzaneZuma https://t.co/XKqVntpzeM — Thabo (@TallestThabo) January 11, 2020





It's was really humbling to see @Duduzane__Zuma chilling at the overflow area for more than an hour just chatting & taking pictures with the people. 👍🏽 #DuduzaneZuma #ANCNC2020 #ANC108 pic.twitter.com/clia7e16Px — Aviwe Gwayi (@aviwe_gwayi) January 11, 2020





He doesn't need to do anything, just him breathing is all we need😍🤤 #DuduzaneZuma https://t.co/1yevDErrZm — Buhle😍 (@LollyNodada) January 11, 2020





South African Ladies when they see #DuduzaneZuma Enter here sir 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/0cD0kBdwy3 — Kill Monger's Wife 👑❤️💋💍 (@MrsKillMonger) January 11, 2020



