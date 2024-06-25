Duduzile Zuma is now an MK Party Member of Parliament as John Hlope warns, ‘We will not be bullied’

The party bagged 58 seats in the National Assembly overtaking the Economic Freedom Fighters to become South Africa’s third-largest party after the May 29 general elections. “We are now the official opposition,” said Hlope, who was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the MK Party’s chief whip. Party members were due to be sworn in last week but they boycotted the formal swearing MP’s at the National Assembly sitting over their protest of vote rigging allegations with the IEC.

Duduzile Zuma has always given her father unwavering public support from the time he was president and facing backlash in his alleged corruption dealings and court woes. She continued to stand by him when he announced that he would be campaigning for the MK after leaving the African National Congress. ANC member Zizi Kodwa with members of the MK party being sworn in as members of Parliament on Tuesday. File Photo: Phando Jikelo/GCIS In a move that not many predicted, MK announced that the impeached former Judge, John Hlophe will also be sworn in after he was appointed as the party’s chief whip.

Hlophe, 65, was was impeached as Judge President of the high court for gross misconduct. Addressing the media as member of parliament, Hlope said they have been elected to work and they will make sure they stay above petty politics. “We have been elected by the people of this country, we are here to work, we consider that as our role. We are going to engage in a robust debate but in a respectful manner. But make no mistake, we are not going to allow ourselves to be bullied by anyone. We are adults and we know why we are here,’’ he said.