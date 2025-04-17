Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla VS Floyd Shivambu: Internal power struggle rips through MK Party

“It is a leadership battle for control, and this is dividing the party,” said one insider. Within the anti-Shivambu camp, there have been calls for his suspension, with a formal complaint filed by Srini Naidoo, an MK administrative employee in KwaZulu-Natal. In his letter of complaint, Naidoo alleges Shivambu violated labour practices by unilaterally cutting staff salaries, abruptly closing 26 constituency offices in KwaZulu-Natal, and bullying members of the provincial legislature.

"Whilst imposing austerity measures on staff, Mr Shivambu and his high command have indulged in luxury expenditures, including the use of luxury cars, five-star hotels and penthouses, which starkly contradict the party's principles and the sacrifices made by its dedicated members who contributed to the party well before his appointment," reads the letter. The letter also alleges that furniture was removed from MK offices without notice and that landlords had instituted legal action against the party after the sudden closures, with staff instructed to stay home until further notice. When approached, Naidoo confirmed he had written the letter but declined to comment further, saying it was an internal party matter. However, he welcomed the appointment of the party's new treasurer-general, Mpiyakhe Fanyana Limba, expressing confidence in Limba’s ability to resolve the internal financial issues.

MK head of the presidency, Magasela Mzobe, confirmed to IOL that the letter had been received. "I can confirm we have received it, but we do not comment publicly about members' complaints against one another. We will allow the disciplinary committee the space to do their work and investigate the complaint," Mzobe said. Shivambu has faced internal revolt from several party insiders since joining MK in August last year. His abrupt defection from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sent shockwaves through political and public circles.

While many initially welcomed his appointment, hoping it would bring strategic organisation to the party, insiders claim that eight months into his role, MK has become more divided and fragmented. “He brought his EFF tendencies with him. He has a top-down approach, which is not what we are about. Even the party constitution, which he drafted, was presented to us without consultation,” said one insider, who added that many feared speaking out because Shivambu enjoys Zuma's backing. Shivambu has publicly denied allegations of division within the party and has declined to engage with criticisms of his leadership style. IOL has reached out to him regarding the latest allegations and will update the story upon receiving a response.