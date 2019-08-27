Former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Former Free State MEC for economic development Mxolisi Dukwana has told the Zondo commission that little action has been taken by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to sue him on claims he made at the inquiry in April. Dukwana, who made a second appearance at the inquiry on Tuesday, said following his appearance at the inquiry earlier this year he saw during an eNCA interview in April that Magashule had plans to take him to court.

Dukwana said he immediately instructed his lawyers to write to Magashule to show that he was ready to “face” him in court over allegations of corruption.

The former MEC said to date Magashule has not served him with legal papers and that he "stand(s) ready to face [Magashule] in any court”.

Dukwana made a string of allegations against Magashule claiming the former Free State premier introduced him to the Guptas.

In April, Dukwana told the commission that he believes he was fired in 2012 by Magashule for his refusal to advance the Guptas’ corrupt interests.

He said he strongly believes that his relationship with Magashule had soured because he had decided to contest for the position of chairperson of the ANC, a position which was held by Magashule at the time.

He also said his refusal to grant the Guptas access to a multi-billion rand Free State government project was another reason why he lost favour with his comrade.

"I believe I was fired as the MEC for refusing to approve and cooperate with the common purpose with Magashule to advance the commercial interest of the Gupta family and cause state capture. I have no doubt, and also because I was contesting him (as chairperson of the ANC in Free State)," said Dukwana.

The former MEC had detailed how the Guptas wanted a share in the province's planned new city project which was valued at $2.9 billion.

He said the Guptas attempts started with a visit he took with Magashule to the Gupta compound in 2012.

Dukwana was fired after these failed attempts by the Guptas. He was told by his fellow MEC that he was being removed to make way for a 50/50 representation of women as part of the ANC's policy.

He will continue with his testimony on Wednesday.

