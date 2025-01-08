Dullah Omar continues to be source of inspiration for the ANC - Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the visit to the grave site of anti-apartheid activist and the country’s first democracy era Justice Minister Dullah Omar sought to draw inspiration as the party was focused on rebuilding itself. “We are here to draw further inspiration from the life of comrade Dullah Omar, a leader who really has been truly outstanding and who contributed immensely to the democracy that we now have,” Ramaphosa said.

He made the statement during the wreath laying ceremony at Johnson Road Cemetery in Cape Town on Wednesday to mark the ANC’s birthday in the build up of activities for its 113 anniversary celebrations at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha on Saturday. Ramaphosa said it had been a joy to work with Omar during the negotiation process of the country’s interim and final constitution. “It was a joy working closely with him and how he conducted himself and how he continued to serve the people of our country with dignity, with humility, with integrity and with complete commitment right until his final day on this earth.”

He expressed great gratitude to the community that made him what he was, saying he stood completely for the freedom of the people for non-racialism, justice and human rights. “We want to thank his family. Aunty Farida stood side by side with comrade Dullah in everything he did. She too is a heroine of our struggle.” Ramaphosa also said that as they conducted a pilgrimage to the site of great memory in the struggle, they were grateful to have heroes and heroines of the Struggle who come before them and continue to shine the light ahead of them.

“We celebrate the ANC, a founding movement of our people, a movement that is in its renewal phase, a movement that continues to exist after 113 years, a movement that, despite its various setbacks, continues to enjoy the support of our people. “In as much as we had a major set back in last year’s elections, people of South Africa still love this ANC. “So as we renew ourselves and rebuild ourselves, it is important to draw courage from the lives of people like Dullah Omar and applaud him and thank him for the service he gave to the people of South Africa and the country as a whole.

“We dip our heads as we thank him today as we also remember many others who also served our people with fortitude and commitment ,” he said. The visit to Omar’s grave site formed part of the pilgrimage the ANC embarked on its birthday on January 8 by visiting sites of importance and burial sites of its leader’s. ANC leaders had visited the graves of Johnson Tatase in Knysna, Mani Damono in Grabouw, Songezo Mjongile in Durbanville and Annie Silinga in Langa.

They also undertook a trip to the Robben Island to draw inspiration from those who were incarcerated, enslaved, tortured and humiliated there. Ramaphosa said they drew inspiration from the fact that those kept at Robben Island survived. “They came out of Robben Island stronger, much determined to lead the struggle against Apartheid until we won our freedom.”