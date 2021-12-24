Duma Nkosi funeral: Friends and family bid last farewell to a selfless leader

Family, friends, neighbours and politicians described the late and former City of Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi as a humble, selfless, respectful and principled man of integrity, who was incorruptible. He leaves behind his wife Flo and two daughters Gabisile and Ayanda Nkosi.

“I will always love you, thank you for blessing us with two beautiful daughters. No one will close the void you left, may your soul rest in peace,” said Flo who spoke at Nkosi’s funeral service held at the Grace Bible Church in Katlehong, east of Joburg. His daughters also shared a moving tribute, highlighting that their father was a gender activist who loved and gave them the best years of their lives. “My father lived a full and fulfilling life. We knew everything, he lived a very transparent life and had no secret. We were raised by an incredible man, Our mother is our backbone, we will remain united,” Gabisile said.

Her sister, Ayanda, sobbed when she delivered her message and said her father loved them unconditionally. Nkosi passed away last Thursday following his battle with cancer. He was also the chairperson of the Oliver & Adelaide Tambo Foundation.

The foundation’s Dali Tambo said Nkosi was one of the most hardworking people who was his mother’s favourite son because he was always around. He said Nkosi spearheaded the move to rename the airport to OR Tambo International airport and that while it was not an easy task, Nkosi ensured that when he was still the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni that came to fruition. He also introduced the annual OR Tambo lecture and the annual commemoration on OR Tambo.

“We always had great appreciation (for) brother Nkosi. We know he never worked alone, he worked in a collective. He became a favourite son, he was family. The honour of my father was not only about Nkosi but many generations. We will forever be grateful, Nkosi was humble, selfless, loyal, incorruptible and always optimistic in his love for the ANC,” Tambo said. SACP first deputy secretary-general Solly Mapaila said Nkosi mobilised the movement across all sections and at the same time he made sure that in a community all structures worked together including members of AZAPO and the PAC. “He made sure that the members were not excluded in a community. He groomed the youth with patience for grasping the political, educational and strategic task of the movement but he was impatient with ill-discipline. He worked hard to build the SDU leadership, he gave them constant support,” Mapaila said.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile delivered a message of condolence on behalf of the party. “Many of us since hearing the news of the passing of our dear comrade, brother and friend Nkosi about a week ago, up to this moment we are yet to come to terms with the reality that he is no more. “It pains us deeply that today we are speaking about him in the past tense; it pains us that we will see him no more, merciless death has robbed us of so rare a jewel we are proud to claim as one of our own,” Mashatile said.