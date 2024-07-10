Dunga was fired because of absenteeism, Xhakaza remains tight-lipped about the ANC-EFF relationship in Ekurhuleni

Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni Nkosidiphile Xhakaza has remained mum about the future relationship between the ANC and EFF in the city but says the coalition government has not been an easy task. Despite the squabbles between the two parties, Xhakaza said their main priority was to provide services to the city residents.

"It has been challenging, however, through performance agreements, strategic planning, and open communication, we are fostering a cohesive and collaborative working environment," he said. Xhakaza addressed the media at the Germiston Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on the recent developments within the city. The briefing also touched on the approved annual budget, multi-party consultative engagements, and strategic plans aimed at enhancing service delivery agility and fostering cooperative governance through regular community interactions.

Xhakaza said the city has improved since he assumed office. When delivering his State of the City Address (SOCA) in April, he said their key initiative was the establishment of the “Service Delivery War Room” – a multi-departmental platform designed to enhance coordination and tackle service delivery issues head-on. Economic development with a special focus on the Aerotropolis, SMMEs, and job creation was also part of the declaration.

The briefing comes after the ANC in Ekurhuleni appointed its former chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi as the Finance MMC in the city. Dlabathi replaces the EFF’s provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga who was abruptly removed as the MMC. According to the Xhakaza, Dunga was fired because of not performing to the job standards.

One of the issues that made the mayor fire him was the culture of absenteeism without any clear reason being given. “We went to Lekgotla of the mayoral committee, he was not there, he was absent without an apology. “The culture issue that happened early in April. In the mayoral war room he was not there,” he said.