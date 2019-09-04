File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) eThekwini region on Wednesday said it was shocked by the news of the gruesome killings of four children alleged to have been hanged by their own father. On Tuesday, the bodies of the children, aged four, six and 10, were found hanging in their home in Wyebank. The 16-year-old girl's body was found hanging in a tree in New Germany, west of Durban.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences to the mother of these children, the family and the entire family. May the souls of the departed rest in peace," regional secretary, Thinta Cibane said.

Cibane said the ANC Youth league understands that the father fetched the children from school on Tuesday and went on to commit this unspeakable crime.

"It is the view of the ANC Youth League that such heinous crimes can only be committed by those who have lost their humanity and exhibit animal like behaviours."

The ANC Youth League called upon members of the community to exercise restraint if they came across the alleged perpetrator.

Police have confirmed that the father has been arrested.

