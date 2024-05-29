Durban ward councillor excited about huge voter turnout

“We are hoping that people will come out in their numbers, we are seeing the amazing crowds already.” These comments were made by Shontel de Boer, the Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor for ward 36, Durban North. The ward councillor was speaking outside a voting station in Durban North.

De Boer said that before the voting stations even opened, there were long queues at all the voting stations, which she was happy about. She added that they are expecting a wonderful turnout in Durban North, and that the election process will run smoothly without any hiccups along the way. Speaking on the lead-up to the polls, De Boer said that they IEC started off on a bad foot on Monday, but they seem to have found their feet by today.

“It’s exciting times and we are certainly looking forward to having a wonderful result at the end of it,” De Boer said. Outside of the voting station, voters started queuing from before 7am in the morning, while voter sentiment was around the topic of change in the country. Candice Wrobel said that she expects change after the elections, including no load shedding, no water shedding and decent service delivery.

Wrobel also said that a new government needs to help people find employment and create new jobs. Sipho Khuluse said that he wanted a free and fair election. “We can expect the people to come out in their numbers to come and vote. It’s an exciting time to use your voice and do the right thing,“ Khuluse said.