E-tolls: ’I have not misled the nation’, Fikile Mbalula charges as he promises solution soon

Cape Town - TRANSPORT Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Friday he has not misled the National Council of Provinces when he promised a possible solution on e-tolls within two weeks earlier this month.

Speaking during a debate on the transport budget vote debate, Mbalula also said he agreed with all parties that a solution should be arrived at for the sake of the country and economy.

He said the government was on the verge of resolving the matter and that the National Treasury has been mandated by cabinet to with his department.

“An announcement is imminent and I, therefore, have not misled the NCOP,” Mbalula said.

He was responding to criticism from MPs after he steered clear of the e-toll except to make reference to an allocation made to the South African National Road Agency to maintain the national and provincial road network.

ANC MP Lisa Mangcu said they were concerned that the decision is yet not announced on the future of Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project.

EFF’s Nontando Nolutshungu said the country has not resolved the perennial problem of tolling South African roads, and that it should come out clear on this issue to avoid confusion.

IFP’s Petros Sithole said Mbalula was providing the MPs with empty promises on finding solutions to e-tolls.

However, Mbalula said he has presented nine possible solutions on the e-tolls impasse.

He also said they were nearing to finding a solution on the matter within a legal framework.

“I fully agree with all of you across the political divide, irrespective of your ideological divide that a solution in this matter must be arrived at for the sake of our country and functioning of our economy,” he said.

