Easing of Covid-19 restrictions could be a lifeline for property industry

Cape Town - The Deeds Office could reopen on Friday if a draft framework for sectors is formalised this coming week. The draft framework outlined how the different sectors will be affected by the Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Before Friday the industry should know for sure one way or another. As it stands now the reopening of the Deeds Office has been added to Level 4 draft framework of lockdown.

According to the draft document both commercial building construction and commercial real estate will however only be permitted in Level 3, distressing news for the industry





Shortly after the draft document became available today, Vuyiswa Mutshekwane, chairperson of the newly formed National Property Practitioners Council, told Property360 that if the opening of the Deeds Office is formalised it will be ‘one big and positive move” in the right direction for the industry.





She says however there are still a number of questions pending on how the rest of the property value chain from property managers to real estate agents will be affected.





