Easter booze ban: If you’re planning to visit, leave the dop at home

DURBAN – Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has warned against people transporting alcohol in their vehicles, over the Easter weekend. "Over the weekend, the police will be doing roadblocks and stuff. “People are not allowed to be carrying alcohol and stuff from one place to the other," Dlamini Zuma said during a media briefing this morning. She was elaborating on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation earlier this week. He said while the country would remain on alert level 1 of the national lockdown, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption was prohibited from tomorrow until Monday.

"Having learnt from what happened in December, we have to take precautions because we know that during the Easter weekend, there is lots of movement.“

She said most people drank at social gatherings and when people's judgement was clouded (by alcohol), masks were forgotten.

Reiterating Ramaphosa's address, Dlamini Zuma said every person was obliged to observe curfew time from midnight until 4am daily, unless a person had a permit.

"It is important to note that even as the country remains at Alert level 1 during the Easter period, government urges everyone to be extremely cautious and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from possible Covid-19 infections.

“Government further implores people to observe and adhere to all the non-pharmacetical interventions in an effort to mitigate against the possibility of a resurgence," she said.

Dlamini Zuma added that attendance of funerals is limited to 100 persons.

"All people attending gatherings including faith based ones, should endeavour to limit exposure to Covid-19 by adhering to all protocols and regulations.

“These gatherings are restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

“Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used," she said.

Congregants are urged not to gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services.

With respect to other gatherings, these will also be restricted to a maximum number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

"Even though provisions have been made for gatherings, we however urge all South Africans, if possible to avoid gatherings, especially vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and those with co-morbidities," Dlamini Zuma said.