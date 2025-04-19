Easter in Malawi: Floyd Shivambu praises Prophet Bushiri’s pan-african vision and community impact

UMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has commended Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his significant contributions to uplifting communities socially, economically, and spiritually. Shivambu visited Bushiri’s church in Malawi for Easter on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shivambu expressed his gratitude: “Thank you, my brother, Prophet Bushiri, for hosting us and for the kind words. The government-scale amount of work you do to economically, educationally, socially, and spiritually uplift our people is unparalleled—both now and historically.” He further emphasised the deep appreciation from Malawi’s leadership and people for the programs Bushiri has initiated. “I know that the leadership and people of Malawi appreciate and cherish the many impactful programmes you run on the ground. Continue doing the good work.”

Shivambu also referenced a verse from the Bible, writing: “Kindness to the poor is a loan to the LORD, and He will repay the lender. God bless!” During the church service, Bushiri warmly acknowledged Shivambu, describing him as: “One of the great and wonderful men I know who loves Africa and supports African affairs.” Bushiri praised Shivambu’s dedication to African empowerment, adding: “Men like Floyd believe in supporting fellow Africans and encouraging those who are doing well. I’m so happy to have someone like him in South Africa and on the continent.”

Bushiri later took to social media (facebook) to applaud Shivambu’s Pan-African ideals: “Thrilled to have met Mr. Floyd Shivambu! His philosophy of black people supporting each other resonated deeply. ''Sadly, some still peddle jealousy and negativity—labelling successful black individuals as ‘corrupt’ and in need of investigation, while praising white individuals as ‘investors.’ That’s not Pan-Africanism; that’s jealousy.” In a lighter moment, Bushiri also shared a detail from Shivambu’s visit: “He even stopped by our church for a prayer session. I guess you could say he wanted to ‘pray away’ any political stress—or ensure his prayers were ‘politically correct.’”

Bushiri emphasised that Shivambu's visit was a blessing, and the church appreciated his willingness to seek divine guidance.

Bushiri emphasised that Shivambu's visit was a blessing, and the church appreciated his willingness to seek divine guidance.