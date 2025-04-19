Easter reflections: Paul Mashatile champions church engagement as Ramaphosa urges faithful leadership

ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile said his past Sunday school teachings have come in handy as President Cyril Ramaphosa sends him to Easter church services, crediting his religious upbringing. Mashatile told the Assemblies of God Church in Thaba Nchu, the Free State, on Friday that Ramaphosa expressed confidence in him to represent the ANC due to his background.

“Ramaphosa said to me, one of the things I want you to do is to work with the churches. I was fortunate because I grew up in a Christian family with a father who was a bishop. “I had an opportunity to teach Sunday school… So I think the president knew that I was the right one to do the job,” he said. He was accompanied by representatives from both the national and provincial governments, along with members of the Moroka Royal Family and ANC provincial officials.

In his address, Mashatile called upon the church to offer prayers for those in positions of authority, entrusted with the responsibility of leading the nation. However, Mashatile also warned his party members against going to churches when they only want people to vote for them. “I always encourage comrades not to go to church when they want votes, they must always go to church… They must go to church, always!”