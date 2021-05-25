Eastern Cape ANC ’arm wrestled’ R1m donation from EOH, inquiry hears

The ANC in the Eastern Cape "arm wrestled" a R1 million donation from technical services company EOH Holdings before a tender was awarded to a consortium linked to the company in 2016, the Zondo commission heard on Tuesday.

The commission heard explosive evidence on Tuesday from the managing director of ENS Forensics, Steven Powell.

Powell had conducted a forensic investigation into EOH and in the process found payments made to the ANC and individuals linked to the party.

On Tuesday afternoon, Powell dealt with a series of payments made on behalf of the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

Some of the expenses included hotel accommodation for a PGC conference the province was hosting in 2015.

The requests for payments were made to EOH, which at the time had applied for an Eastern Cape provincial government education tender for records restoration worth R217 million.

A former EOH executive, Jehan Mackay, was noted making communication with Zizi Kodwa, who at the time served as ANC spokesperson.

Mackay referenced Kodwa to a series of requests from ANC Eastern Cape officials who sent continuous invoices. One invoice dealt with requests for payments for accommodation for over 600 people at a bed and breakfast.

From the records, Powell said, it appears three weeks after EOH submitted its bid and the matter was being adjudicated, requests for payments and donations were being made.

Powell said it appeared EOH was being "arm wrestled". He said it appeared Mackay seemed concerned from email communication that the awarding of the tender was dependent on these donations being paid.

The final payment made to the ANC from TSS (Tactical System Services PTY) was a R1 million donation to the ANC in the Eastern Cape. This payment was made on November 6, 2015 by TSS which was linked to Mackay, but not EOH.

In March 2016, the Eastern Cape government awarded the tender to the consortium led by EOH - which had a 40% stake in the deal. The tender was worth R217 million.

Earlier, the commission heard evidence that Kodwa had received over R2 million in payments and luxury accommodation benefits for his "middle-man" duties in government contracts linked to EOH.

Political Bureau