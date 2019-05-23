Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Bisho - Eastern Cape opposition parties have urged newly elected provincial Premier Oscar Mabuyane to prioritise job creation. This follows his unopposed election as the provincial Premier in the Eastern Cape Legislature in Bhisho on Wednesday.

DA MPL Nqaba Bhanga, who is the leader of the opposition in the legislature, reminded Mabuyane that 1.2 million people in the province were unemployed.

Bhanga said Mabuyane must not forget those who voted for him.

"Your allegiance must be with the people of the Eastern Cape and the Constitution of our country," said Bhanga.

UDM MPL Mncedisi Filtane, said people want to see promises fulfilled.

"The economy of the Eastern Cape is nothing but a laughing stock to the world and it is out of the healthy economy Honourable Premier that you can create jobs as well as an environment on which business can thrive. The immigration of the people of the Eastern Cape with their degrees to other provinces like Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN must come to an end," said Filtane.

He urged Mabuyane to ensure that SMMEs were paid on time because the habit of delaying payments had killed many businesses.

EFF's Yazini Tetyana said Mabuyane must revitalise former industrial areas that used to be job creators during the former Transkei and Ciskei governments.

"Please make sure that you create jobs for the people of the Eastern Cape, especially the youth of our province that is languishing in the streets, villages, Mdantsane, Idutywa or Mbizana," said Tetyana.

He said the EFF would like to see the eradication of the remaining 300 mud schools.

ATM MPL Veliswa Mvenya called on Mabuyane to appoint people with credibility in MEC positions.

"We would like to have MECs that are capacitated, not only those who are within your faction," said Mvenya.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the Eastern Cape expressed confidence in Mabuyane. ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said "Comrade Mabuyane brings to the position a solid track record in the service of our people dating back to his deployment last year as MEC for Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism."

Mabuyane is set to announce the provincial cabinet next week.

African News Agency/ANA