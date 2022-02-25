Ebrahim Patel to testify in SAHRC hearings on impact of July riots

Johannesburg - Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel on Friday will appear before the South African Human Rights Commission in Sandton to give evidence on the impact of the July riots. Thousands of businesses were affected by the looting, which caused R50 billion loss to the economy.

Patel’s appearance before the commission comes after two other ministers gave evidence this week. Minister of Police Bheki Cele stuck to his guns that he did not receive intelligence about the riots. He said he got the intelligence report in December, and this was five months after the looting. More than 340 people were killed. Former State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo also appeared before the commission, where she insisted that intelligence was given to the police.

Meanwhile, community leaders from Soweto and Alexandra gave evidence on Thursday about their experiences and the economic challenges businesses faced during the riots. According to the community leaders, the looting left many community members stranded and jobless, as well as affecting the local economy of small businesses. Alexandra residents made it clear that the ANC should account for the July unrest.