EC Health MEC fired for alleged involvement in R10m Mandela funeral fraud case

DURBAN - EASTERN CAPE Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has been fired.

According to EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who made the announcement during a press briefing this morning, this will allow Gomba time to focus on a fraud case she has been linked to.

Gomba is one of 15 people accused of fraud and corruption over the procurement of services for the funeral service of Nelson Mandela.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the accused appeared in the East London Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption.

“The suspects face allegations related to the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of the late Dr Nelson Mandela by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. This happened between 2013 and 2014. The alleged fraudulent claims add up to a total of R10 million,” Mogale said.