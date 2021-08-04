EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane appoints key figures to his administration

Cape Town - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has appointed Zamikhaya Maseti as the second full-time advisor and spokesperson to the premier and provincial government. Maseti, a political economist, is the managing director of Ngubengcuka Strategy and Advisory Consulting, and served as personal support staff to the president from 1998 to 2002.

Mabuyane also announced Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, Saki Macozoma and Nomso Kana as part of his part-time Advisory Panel to the Premier. Nkuhlu is the Chancellor of the University of Pretoria, Chairman of Rothschild (SA) and a director of companies. He was also the president of the Geneva-based International Organisation of Employers from June 2008 to May 2011.

Prof. Wiseman Nkuhlu. Added to this, Nkuhlu served as former President Thabo Mbeki’s economic advisor and also held the position of chief executive of the secretariat of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) from October 2000 to July 2005. He played a major role in the elaboration of NEPAD policy framework, and in promoting the programme both in Africa and internationally. Zamikhaya Maseti Picture: Handout/Supplied In 2020, Vodacom appointed Macozoma, a prominent businessman, to the role of chairman of the Vodafone-owned mobile company.

Saki Macozoma. Picture: Annie Mpalume His titles include executive chairman of Safika Holdings, Tshipi é Ntle and Ntsimbintle Mining and a director of Volkswagen South Africa. He has served as chairman of the University Council of Wits University, and the Council for Higher Education, and is a member of the Board of Governors of Rhodes University.