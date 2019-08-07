OUTA has urged the City of Tshwane to take immediate action after it found traces of E.coli in Hammanskraal drinking water supply. Picture: Supplied

Hammanskraal - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has urged the City of Tshwane to take immediate action after it found traces of E.coli in Hammanskraal drinking water supply. “Our follow up sample found traces of E. coli and nitrates in the drinking water on the date the sample was taken which indicates faecal contaminants in the drinking water supply. Drinking the water can result in stomach cramps, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting which is an acute health risk,” said Julius Kleynhans, Operations Executive at Outa.

“Drinking water must be clean at the point of consumption, meaning all taps and any taps supplied by the source must comply to standards."

In a statement released on Wednesday, the results indicate high concentrations of nitrites (NO₂), nitrates (NO₃) and E.coli of 32 units per 100ml of water. These chemicals pose a chronic health risk to some babies.

“There should be no E. coli in drinking water,” said Kleynhans.

After the damning findings, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has also raised the problems with the Hammanskraal water.

However, the City of Tshwane disputed Outa’s method of sampling. The City’s utility services oversight committee asked Outa to present its findings to it on 13 August.