Durban - KZN's Economic Development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube expressed concern over the looming cancellation of SAA flights to the province, saying if this occurred it would have a severe impact on the provincial economy. “We are at one with our (business) chambers and our businesses in saying that we are very anxious, and we believe that the decision, if taken, will have a devastating impact on our province,” Dube-Ncube said.

“If you speak about KZN as the gateway to Africa, and if we talk about... the numbers that we’ve experienced - people that visit the province, be they (arriving for) business or for leisure - we cannot therefore do without... direct SAA flights to KZN and Durban.”

She added the recently launched R1 trillion, 32000 hectare Durban Aerotropolis at King Shaka International Airport was a prime example of a development showing the provincial economy was booming, highlighting the need for direct SAA direct flights bringing people involved in business from different parts of the country.

SAA was expected to play a leading role in the development of the new aerotropolis city by bringing investors to the province.