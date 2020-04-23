Economists back decision to approach IMF, World Bank for Covid-19 relief funds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The South African government would be making a sound decision if it turned to the International Monetary Fund or World Bank to borrow money to deal with Covid-19 expenses, so says University of Cape Town economist Dr Mike Morris. But the EFF and some labour unions expressed concern about President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the government would approach lenders such as the World Bank and the IMF to source funds required for the R500 billion Covid-19 economic relief package. “The IMF and World Bank loans come with restrictive conditions, which will deprive South Africa of its fiscal and monetary policy in the future,” the EFF said. Ramaphosa had on Tuesday announced that the government would spend R500bn dealing with challenges of Covid-19. He said the R130bn would reprioritized from the current budget, while the rest of the money would be borrowed from the World Bank, the IMF, the Brics New Development Bank and the African Development Bank, among other institutions. He said the institutions were already working with the national treasurer on various funding transactions. “Some of these institutions have created financing packages that are aimed at assisting countries that are having to address the coronavirus crisis like us,” said Ramaphosa.

Morris said approaching the IMF and World Bank was the only option if the government was looking for a huge sum of money.

Said Morris: “People might be thinking that the Russians and Chinese (Brics Bank) are not going to impose conditions of some kind, which is naive”.

He said he foresaw the international financial institution imposing lower loan conditions on South Africa “given the global crisis.”

Another economist, Krugel Lullu, said she was expecting Ramaphosa to confirm and explain on Thursday evening or Friday the announcement he made on Tuesday about approaching the international financial institutions.

“A lot of people in government are not necessarily wanting to go to the IMF because of measures that are sometimes announced by the IMF in terms of what you need to do in order to get the money.

“This could force us to make some economic changes that we need to, but there are also those that criticise the IMF by saying that some of the measures are too stricts, and they can get the country stuck in poverty for a longer period of time,” said Lullu.

Political Bureau