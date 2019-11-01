Johannesburg - A former senior Edcon employee who called former president Jacob Zuma a “monkey” in a Facebook rant three years ago has been permanently dismissed from the retail group.
The dismissal of Teresa Cantamessa, who was a specialist buyer for ladies wear, was upheld by Labour Court Judge Hamilton Cele recently.
Cantamessa’s woes began when, in December 2015, she posted on her Facebook page: “Watching Carte Blanch and listening to these f***ing stupid monkeys running our country and how everyone makes excuses for that stupid man we have to call a president... President my f***ing ass!! #zumamustfall This makes me crazy ass mad.”
The post came a few weeks before real estate agent Penny Sparrow was also embroiled in a racist rant on Facebook where she called black people “monkeys”.
Sparrow, who was found guilty of hate speech, died in July.