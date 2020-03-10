Education Department releases matric exam dates

Johannesburg - The Department of Basic Education has announced that this year’s matriculants will sit for their final national senior certificate exams between October 19 and November 26.

The dates come shortly after the ministry held talks with the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) on Thursday last week to discuss several issues affecting the basic education sector.

Minister Angie Motshekga said it was important to announce that the CEM approved the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Senior Certificate examination calendars.

According to the department, practical subjects such as Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT) will be examined on October 13 and 14, adding that in case of electricity disruptions, as experienced in 2019, re-writing of the two subjects would take place on October 27.

The May and June 2020 matric re-write sessions have been scheduled for May 4-11, with results being released at the end of July.