Education ministers call for time to deal with 'new normal' amid pressure to close schools

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has noted the call of the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) to suspend schools until after the peak of coronavirus infections, but said "we need to afford the opportunity and space to gradually settle in dealing with the new normal of operating under Covid-19". Sadtu, the country's biggest teacher union, implored the department to close all schools with immediate effect after a special national executive committee meeting on Tuesday. Commenting after a virtual meeting of the ministers, a CEM statement said the government’s decision to "‘gradually lift the lockdown was and still is predicated on saving lives and livelihood". "The decision on whether schools will be closed or not will be taken by cabinet. Having said that, one of the main reasons for the phased-in reopening of schools was to make sure the unfettered right to basic education for all children is equitably provided. "During Alert Levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown, most children from the most rural and remote areas of the country, especially learners from quintiles 1-3 schools, could not access any form of online teaching and learning.

"This inadvertently negatively affected these children’s unfettered right to basic education. It is particularly the poor, who continue to be at risk, if schools do not reopen.

"Schooling is very much part of our livelihood. Schools, and indeed the system, are dealing with a completely new environment and we need to afford the opportunity and space to gradually settle in dealing with the new normal of operating under Covid-19, in line with the risk-adjusted differentiated approach in reopening schools; otherwise schools may also become overwhelmed…

"Schools that have demonstrated the ability to adhere to the health, safety and social distancing measures, and are able to settle additional learners faster and easier, will be allowed to continue phasing in more grades.

"The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, the Department of Health and the Basic Education Sector will continue to closely monitor the developments in schools, in terms of the virus and the pandemic, and advise the Council of Education Ministers and cabinet accordingly. CEM will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation on a weekly basis."

It added that the "government is extremely concerned about teachers, principals, non-teaching staff who use any platform to attack government for going back to work; ostensibly creating an impression that they should be treated differently from the rest of the other public servants”.

"CEM has resolved to take legal action against all individuals and groups that continue to disrupt schooling. We would like to emphasise the fact that the reopening and closure of schools is a legislative responsibility accorded to national and provincial authorities only. Groups and individuals who are not empowered by law do not have the authority to close schools."

Commenting on school attendance of about 80%, the statement said: "South Africa is doing admirably quite well. On average, current learner attendance at our schools stands at around 80%; which is much better than most of the countries of the world.

"CEM expressed its concern on the increase in infection in communities, and the impact it has on schools. The council implored all stakeholders to collaborate in the fight against the pandemic.

"We would like to reiterate the fact that there are ongoing discussions in government and cabinet regarding how the phased reopening of schools could maintain the moment but help to ease the pressure from the health system to focus on dealing with the peak of the pandemic. At the appropriate moment, cabinet will take a decision on the matter.

"CEM wishes to restate that over and above section 51 of the South African Schools Act, which provides for Home Education, there are three additional arrangements made available to those parents who choose not to bring their children back to school."