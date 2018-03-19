Last year 287 students had their studies paid for by Shoprite’s bursary programme. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - If you are enrolled at a tertiary institution but have not been able to obtain a bursary or other financial aid, this could be the solution you need.





The Shoprite Group still has bursaries available for the 2018 academic year.





The group offers bursaries to matriculants applying to higher education institutions as well as students currently completing tertiary qualifications in programmes such as pharmacy, chartered accounting, supply chain management and logistics, information technology and retail business management. The value of the individual bursaries go up to R70 000, depending on the course of study and institution at which the recipient is enrolled, to assist with tuition, books and accommodation fees.





Because the bursaries are linked to a work-back agreement with the Shoprite Group, students have the added advantage of having their careers kick-started with a leading company.





Shoprite, which is the largest private sector employer in South Africa, develops people’s skills to drive its own business as well as the economy at large through job opportunities.





In the past year, Shoprite created over 6 000 new jobs of which 91% were filled by people aged 34 and under.





Last year 287 students had their studies paid for by Shoprite’s bursary programme - an investment of more than R16 million.





With almost 30% of South Africans aged 15 - 24 years not currently in employment, education or training, the Shoprite Group is searching for bright, hard-working young people who require financial support in order to continue their post-school education.





Apply for a Shoprite bursary or find out about the group's graduate programmes here.



