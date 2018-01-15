Johannesburg - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training, Connie September, has welcomed extra efforts higher education and training institutions and the department of higher education and training are making in dealing with registration challenges.

“Whilst taking issue with the short period within which they had to respond to the new policy, the institutions nevertheless welcomed the decision of free education for the poor. It is worth noting that these institutions are now working with each other in a coherent way due to the new policy," she said.

"We must also welcome the efforts made by the institutions to take the opportunity to make improvements in the manner applications are processed, as well as the installation of more technologies and volunteers to assist the process," September said.

September has visited various institutions where she said she observed a steady but organised registration of students, including first time applicants, who had decided to do walk-in applications. Her visit to universities and colleges will continue throughout the registration period the statement said.

She reiterated a call to political parties not to disrupt the process of registration at the institutions and called on all to work in unison for a better future for students.

In December, President Jacob Zuma announced free tertiary education for poor and deserving students but failed to spell out how this would be financed. The announcement led to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) calling on all eligible students to turn up as walk-in applicants at the country’s universities and TVET colleges, sparking fears of chaos.

African News Agency/ANA