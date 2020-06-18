Edward Zuma says his dad is looking forward to day in court

Johannesburg - Edward Zuma has welcomed Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s decision to authorise that his father, former president Jacob Zuma, be tried this year instead of next year as previously requested by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Mogoeng this week gave a directive that Zuma and representatives of French arms manufacturing company Thales appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court for pre-trial on June 23 with only 25 people, including 10 journalists, allowed to occupy the public gallery due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They are facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering in relation to the multibillion arms deal that took place between 1996 and 2005. Speaking to Independent Media on Wednesday, Edward lashed out at the NPA for attempting to convince the court to postpone the case to next year. “They wanted this case and we wanted this case, and we are ready. Let the games begin. This is a very good decision by the Chief Justice. What is it that they (NPA) wanted the postponement for, because they have been telling the whole world that they are ready,” he asked.

He further added that his father had never intended to escape the justice system by appealing against previous court rulings but was merely “exercising his constitutionally protected right”, like any “other South African citizens”.

Zuma’s lawyer Eric Mabuza, meanwhile, said Zuma would be physically appearing in the high court on June 23 “unless things change”.

“We will still decide, but we expect him to be there,” he said.

Mogoeng’s office released a statement on Wednesday insisting that due to measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, there would be strict physical distancing protocols to be “observed in the media and public galleries”.

“To ensure the safety of all court users, members of the media and the public are requested to follow all security procedures as will be communicated by court officials,” the statement read.

Other members of the public were encouraged to follow proceedings remotely via a TV live broadcast. There will also be a video feed and a pool system for photographers.

ANC MPL Bishop Vusi Dube, who co-organises masses to support Zuma’s court appearances, on Wednesday discouraged supporters from gathering outside court due to lockdown regulations.

“We are having a meeting tomorrow (on Thursday) with the joint operation committee, which includes security and police. Our recommendation is to not have masses outside the court as we normally do,” said Dube.

He said not having masses outside the court would have a negative impact on Zuma, “but because of the situation we are facing as a country, it will be a dangerous thing for us to mobilise the people knowing that there is this disease, especially in Pietermaritzburg where it (virus) is thriving”.

“People should render the support for Zuma through social networks,” he said.

NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said: “I’m not aware of the CJ’s (Chief Justice’s) intervention”, while her colleague, regional spokesperson Natasha Kara, declined to comment on the matter.

Political Bureau