Parliament - The Economic Freedom Fighters party said on Tuesday it had learnt of a plan to bring police into Parliament, disguised as members of the legislature's protection services, in response to its plan to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA). The EFF said it was unlawful to call the police into the legislature buildings as court rulings during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma had shown, adding that it would stick to its plan to disrupt this week's event.

The party this weekend issued an ultimatum to Ramaphosa to fire public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan or face chaos when Parliament opens on Thursday.

"The EFF further maintains that we will not allow the proceedings of SONA to continue as long as Pravin Gordhan remains a minister. When Cyril Ramaphosa speaks, we will also speak," it said in a statement.

The country's second biggest opposition party said Parliament would lose face if it flouted its own rules, which held that only the protections services and sergeant-at-arms could remove members of parliament from the legislature.