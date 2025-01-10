EFF and ANC pay tribute to kwaito pioneer Doc Shebeleza

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) have both paid tribute to Victor Bogopane, affectionately known as Doc Shebeleza, a pioneering force in the kwaito music genre and a passionate philanthropist. The 51-year-old Kwaito music icon, philanthropist, and cultural trailblazer died after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a lasting legacy that shaped South African music and the cultural landscape of a newly democratic nation.

The EFF, through its spokesperson Leigh-ann Mathys, have honoured Shebeleza as a revolutionary artist and a humanitarian. “The EFF honours Doc Shebeleza as a revolutionary artist whose music inspired joy and hope, and as a humanitarian who devoted his life to the empowerment of others,” Mathys said. Moreover, Mathys said his contribution to South African culture and society will forever be cherished.

''We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bogopane family, his loved ones, and the entire arts and entertainment community. ''May they find strength during this difficult time. Doc Shebeleza's legacy lives on in the rhythms of kwaito and the memories of a nation that danced to his music. May his soul rest in revolutionary peace,'' she said. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on behalf of the African National Congress (ANC), secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also expressed condolences, acknowledging the deep loss to the nation.

“His contributions significantly shaped South Africa’s cultural landscape, providing a soundtrack to the lives of many during a transformative era in our country’s history,” Mbalula said. “As we mourn his untimely departure, we also celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his family find comfort during this difficult time. ''Hamba kahle, Doc Shebeleza,'' said Mbalula.

Born and raised in South Africa during a time of social change, Shebeleza emerged as a voice for the township youth in the 1990s. His debut album S'Kumfete (1996) catapulted him to stardom with iconic tracks like "Kum'nandi", "Ebumnandini", and "Ghets Ghetsa". The album became a defining moment in the kwaito movement, reflecting the aspirations of the oppressed and the energy of a newly democratic South Africa. As the founder of the group Amaskumfete, Shebeleza continued to innovate with hits like "Tsipa Tsipa", resonating with the vibrant spirit of the kwaito genre.