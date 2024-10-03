EFF attack on Tshwane city manager, a taste of 'Doomsday Pact' ambitions, says DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane has come out in defence of the "non-political city manager" Johann Mettler, who is under fire from the ANC and EFF-led coalition, for reprimanding the municipal workers for celebrating the removal of former DA mayor Cilliers Brink. Brink was removed as city mayor last Thursday through a motion of no confidence that was sponsored by the ANC. This was also supported by ActionSA and the EFF.

In an internal letter that was leaked to the media, Mettler reprimanded the workers who were celebrating Brink's ousting. In the letter, Mettler demanded professionalism and unity, adding that their conduct was “despicable”. On Wednesday, the EFF condemned Mettler's letter and said he was attempting to hold workers accountable for expressing their dissatisfaction with the former mayor, rather than addressing the underlying issues.

“It is clear that Mettler is using scare tactics to intimidate and bully workers who dare to challenge the status quo," the EFF said. The ANC also accused the manager of political favouritism. In a statement on Thursday, the DA said this attack was one of the first signs to come under the "Doomsday Pact" which has set its eyes on governing Tshwane.

"This shows the hand of the ANC and the EFF, the Doomsday Pact, who seek to take control of Tshwane with the assistance of ActionSA. “They are taking aim at independent, non-political senior managers, so that they can replace them with their own discredited cadres," the DA said. The blue party vowed to fight, in court if necessary, to defend the city administration from the attacks of the parties.