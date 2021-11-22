EFF bags mayoral post in Metsimaholo municipality

IN another day of dramatic events, the EFF has bagged the mayoral position in Metsimaholo municipality in the Free State. EFF councillor Selloane Motjoane was elected mayor of the municipality that has in the past been rocked by divisions.

This is the first municipality to be led by the EFF after the party had initially tried to strike a deal with the ANC at national level to support it in turn for backing it in other municipalities. Metsimaholo was previously governed by the SACP in a coalition with the ANC and other parties. But the troubles of the municipality had started in 2017 after it was dissolved by the provincial government in the Free State for failing to pass a budget.

This year the province also said the municipality had not been able to spend its money and had to be returned back. But on Monday the EFF got the municipality. The municipality in Sasolburg has over the last few years been caught in political infighting and it was put under administration. The infighting had paralysed the municipality over a period of time.