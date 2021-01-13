EFF blasts Ugandan government over election intimidation

Johannesburg - The EFF has slammed Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni over allegations of abductions and political intimidation ahead of elections in that country scheduled for tomorrow. This comes after reports that Museveni’s government had blacked out social media and deployed the military in the landlocked east African country. Museveni has been in power since 1986 but is currently facing strong opposition from presidential contender Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, who is among the ten candidates vying for the post. The politician and singer has over the years accused Museveni of dictatorship and has been arrested several times, including last year when his presidential campaign rally was declared to be in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. Last month, Wine’s bodyguard was killed after being run over by a truck belonging to the military.

The EFF described the reports of social media and intimidation by Museveni’s government as despicable.

“The brutality unleashed on the people of Uganda by a government led by a dictator whose time has gone must stop. The directive to ban social media by the communications regulator a day before elections shows a weak government who is aware of the power of mobilization and weariness of a people who are led by a 76 year old while the median age of Ugandans is 16 years,” the EFF said.

The red berets said the AU Agenda 2063, which envisioned economic transformation, improved education, a high standard of living and science and technological revolution would not be achieved if Museveni’s regime was allowed to “butcher” people for wanting to express their views.

“We cannot sit idly by when governing parties do as they wish and treat a country as their personal fiefdom. The EFF calls for peaceful, free and fair elections and for Yoweri Museveni to sit down and let the people’s will be heard,” the EFF said.

The party lashed out at outgoing AU chairperson Ramaphosa for not reigning Museveni in.

Political Bureau