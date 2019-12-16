An army "to defend the continent from imperialism and remove undemocratically elected African government" should be created, including "an aggressive push to isolate" eSwatini King Mswati's monarchy.
These were some of the resolutions taken by the EFF on international relations as the organisation ramps-up its ideal of a "United States of Africa", with accusations that King Mswati was enriching himself at the expense of the impoverished majority in eSwatini.
On Monday on the last day of the EFF's second National People's Assembly (NPA), its equivalent of a national conference, the organisation argued for the establishment of an African army and the rejection of continental institutions such as the AU.
"No foreign military forces must be allowed to intervene in African issues. This force (African army) must be deployed to defend the continent from imperial forces, and remove undemocratic governments on the continent," said Thembi Msane, a member of the EFF's central command team (CCT).
The CCT is the EFF's highest decision-making body between conferences.