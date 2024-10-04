EFF calls for criminal charges following Public Protector's revelations on Bester’s escape from prison

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they are not surprised at the revelations uncovered in the Public Protector's report regarding Thabo Bester's escape from the privately-run Mangaung Correctional Centre. This comes after Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022. Initial reports suggested he had died in a cell fire, however, investigations revealed that he had escaped with the help of doctor Nandipha Magudumana and several prison officials.

According to the EFF, the findings have confirmed the party's long-held belief that private prisons have devolved into environments where corruption and negligence thrive. The EFF noted that the report highlights the failures of Department of Correctional Services staff, notably Chris Mahonono, the controller of the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre, and Roseline Phahlane, who oversaw contracts at the facility. According to the EFF, these officials failed to fulfil their constitutional duty to protect the public from a dangerous criminal, delaying the reporting of Bester's escape for six months, despite being aware that he had faked his suicide as early as May 2022.

This negligence poses a significant threat, particularly to women, who could have fallen victim to Bester during his time on the run, said the party. "This is not simply negligence; it is a symptom of the deeper rot within the Department of Correctional Services," the EFF said. The party condemned the silence of authorities regarding Bester's escape, asserting that it was only through relentless investigative work by the media and the public that the truth came to light in March 2023.

"The fact that the police and correctional services kept this information from the public for eight months reflects a complete failure of governance," said the spokesperson for the EFF, Leigh-Ann Mathys. The EFF criticised the African National Congress (ANC) government's reliance on private entities like G4S, emphasising that their focus is profit over public safety. "These corporations have failed in their primary duty to prevent escapes and uphold security within prisons," Mathys said, underscoring the need for accountability.

In response to the report, the EFF is calling for immediate and decisive action against all responsible parties through the Portfolio Committees on Police and Correctional Services. "While disciplinary measures against correctional services staff are a start, they are not enough. Criminal charges need to be pursued," Mathys. Furthermore, the EFF demands that G4S reappear before the committees to address its role in facilitating Bester's escape.