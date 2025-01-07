EFF calls for immediate implementation of BELA Act as schools reopen in January

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for the immediate implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, as it marks a step in South Africa’s education transformation. As schools prepare to reopen on January 15, the EFF urges all stakeholders, especially parents, to familiarise themselves with this crucial legislation that aims to combat discriminatory practices in schools.

The BELA Act, now law, grants provincial education departments greater control over school admission policies, language practices, and codes of conduct, ensuring they respect the cultural and religious beliefs of learners. The EFF views these changes as vital to dismantling racist practices perpetuated by School Governing Bodies (SGBs), which have historically used policies to create racial divides and discriminate against learners. EFF national spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys emphasised the importance of implementing the BELA Act without delay, highlighting the government's failure to provide guidelines for its enforcement by January 2025 as promised.

"The delays in implementation are politically motivated, aimed at undermining the effectiveness of the legislation," Mathys said. She expressed concern over the Department of Basic Education's decision to postpone public consultations until June 2025, which she described as a "nefarious agreement" between the ANC and the DA to stall the progress of the Act. The EFF's commitment to supporting learners is evident in its resolution for all party leaders and public representatives to engage with schools actively.

The party plans to ensure no learner is turned away due to outstanding fees or discrimination. Leaders will adopt schools and take responsibility for reporting on their readiness to welcome students, including ensuring essential resources such as uniforms, textbooks, and proper infrastructure are provided. The party has also launched the #UmntanaEskolweni campaign to carry out oversight visits to schools, ensuring adequate facilities, learning materials, and the protection of every child's right to an education. Mathys stressed the importance of these efforts, saying, "No learner must be denied education due to their financial situation, and it is our duty to ensure every child has access to quality schooling."