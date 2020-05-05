EFF calls for lockdown regulations to allow for sale of gym equipment

Johannesburg - The EFF is calling for the government to amend lockdown regulations to allow for the sale of gym equipment.

The party said on Tuesday that as part of the fight against the coronavirus people should be encouraged to keep healthy and exercise. It said for this to happen they should be able to purchase gym equipment since gyms have been closed for operations.

The government announced amended lockdown regulations last week which would govern how businesses operate and the movement of people during level four of the lockdown. Gyms have not been included in the businesses allowed to operate. The government has allowed three hours in the morning, between 6 am and 10 am, for people to use to exercise within a five-kilometre radius from their homes.

There have been some complaints that the three-hour slot was not enough and that the government should make more slots available to avoid crowding on the country’s roads.

The EFF said the allowance of shops selling exercise equipment to open was justified as the conditions of a lockdown and a stay at home require a healthy mind and heart.