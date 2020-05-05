EFF calls for lockdown regulations to allow for sale of gym equipment
Johannesburg - The EFF is calling for the government to amend lockdown regulations to allow for the sale of gym equipment.
The party said on Tuesday that as part of the fight against the coronavirus people should be encouraged to keep healthy and exercise. It said for this to happen they should be able to purchase gym equipment since gyms have been closed for operations.
The government announced amended lockdown regulations last week which would govern how businesses operate and the movement of people during level four of the lockdown. Gyms have not been included in the businesses allowed to operate. The government has allowed three hours in the morning, between 6 am and 10 am, for people to use to exercise within a five-kilometre radius from their homes.
There have been some complaints that the three-hour slot was not enough and that the government should make more slots available to avoid crowding on the country’s roads.
The EFF said the allowance of shops selling exercise equipment to open was justified as the conditions of a lockdown and a stay at home require a healthy mind and heart.
“Instead of mobilising the public on unbanning hazardous items like cigarettes and alcohol sales, we should be mobilising for the sale of gym equipment for home use. We need a healthy nation, even under conditions of social distancing and lockdown.
“Let all shops selling gym equipment be allowed to operate so people can purchase these for home use. These shops, like all other retail shops that are allowed to operate, must also exercise all hygiene precautions,” the EFF said.
The party said it welcomed the reopening of bookshops under stage four of the national lockdown.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.